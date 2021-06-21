The game launches on PS5, PC, and PlayStation 4 in early 2022.

It was one of nearly 40 new games announced at E3 2021. The sequel to a challenging and beloved Dark Souls-style action RPG adventure, it was only a matter of time before a good handful of players wanted to take the gauntlet of Salt and Sacrifice . We will still have to wait a bit, but the team of Ska Studio has presented a gameplay video of about 10 minutes so that we can see in detail how this sequel to Salt and Sanctuary works.

You can summon a friend to help you in the fightWith the promise of offering more content of the style soon, this first video preview already lets us see some of the key aspects in this class of action RPG games, starting with the fearsome battles against final bosses. The roll and block mechanic is still present in this new work by Ska Studio, which does not forget the multiplayer either local and online cooperative, which we can see in operation during these 10 minutes of gameplay.

The difficulty of the fighting promises to make us suffer during an adventure in which we will have the freedom to personalize our unfortunate adventurer, ready to do anything to save the kingdom – and his hide – from the clutches of powerful sorcerers. There will be a total of eight lessons character to start the game, although we can add new ways of fighting as we level up.

Salt & Sacrifice is scheduled to premiere on PlayStation 5, PS4 and PC during the opening bars of next year 2022.

