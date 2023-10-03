Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

Millions of Yemenis are experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis due to food insecurity, while the prices of basic commodities in Houthi-controlled areas are witnessing a significant rise in light of Houthi companies dominating the food, medicine and fuel sectors, and imposing high prices on the population that exceed their ability to purchase.

It is expected that the prices of basic foodstuffs will rise during the last quarter of this year, at a rate higher than the three-year average due to several factors, most notably the deterioration of the real value of the currency in Houthi-controlled areas, and the increase in levies and royalties.

The Houthi group caused the prices of food commodities to rise by 560% throughout the years of the coup, compared to the prices that prevailed before 2014, as the annual review of food security in Yemen, implemented by the United Nations office, showed that the prices of food commodities in this country reached their highest level. 32 years ago.

UN reports have confirmed that millions of families may suffer from gaps in food consumption and an increase in acute malnutrition, as a result of limited livelihood options and the prices of basic foodstuffs.

Yemeni human rights activist Jamal Al-Maamari warned that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is worsening day after day, and people are living in an almost complete state of food insecurity, as a result of the interruption of salaries and the lack of job opportunities as a result of the ongoing war over the past years.

Al-Maamari revealed, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that there are millions of displaced people in Marib and other Yemeni governorates who cannot find housing, medicine, or food. They have been displaced from their homes, farms, and jobs and are left without any means of earning a living, indicating that stopping the war is an urgent necessity to put an end to these crises.

In this context, Yemeni political analyst Musa Al-Maqtari explained that the war sparked by the Houthi group and its consequences led to an increase in poverty and an increase in the number of hungry people in Yemen, especially the most vulnerable and affected groups, namely children and women, especially pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Al-Maqtari said, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the spread of malnutrition, especially among children, has a major negative impact on their health and physical and mental development, which increases the risks of diseases and deaths among them. Breastfeeding and pregnant mothers will also be affected due to the lack of nutrients necessary to ensure their health during the period. Pregnancy, in addition to breastfeeding mothers being affected by the lack of sufficient nutrients.

Al-Maqtari pointed out that poor families constitute the majority of Yemen’s population at the present time, and that the lack of sufficient aid from the international community, especially the World Food Programme, will make it difficult for millions to obtain sufficient and necessary food, and to confront diseases.

The Yemeni political analyst stressed that the increase in the proportion of the population who will suffer from food insecurity represents a major challenge that the local community will not be able to face alone due to weak government efforts, especially in areas under the control of the Houthis, in addition to the absence of the role of the private sector and local organizations that originally depend on it. It relies on donor funding, and has no internal sources for any other funding.

The World Food Program has warned that the funding shortfall will affect all its key programmes, including general food assistance, school feeding and resilience-building activities, with 13.1 million beneficiaries across Yemen currently receiving food rations equivalent to nearly 40% of their food rations. Standard food basket.

According to a report issued by the Famine Early Warning System Network, between 50% and 55% of Yemen’s population will need urgent food assistance in February 2024, which equates to more than 17 million people.

The network indicated that Yemen tops the list of 22 countries suffering from food crises around the world, due to the severe food insecurity crisis it is suffering from.