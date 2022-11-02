Washington (agencies)

A violent attack on Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi’s husband has raised fears that misinformation and deep political divisions could lead to violence ahead of the US midterm elections. This attack took place more than a week before the crucial midterm elections, in a tense atmosphere. Election officials and lawmakers said they saw an increase in threats and intimidation.

In Arizona, armed men patrolled a box in which voters could pre-place their ballot, alarming voters.

Fears of political violence in the United States have grown since Donald Trump refused to accept his defeat in November 2020 leading to the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Since then, the tension in the political discourse has not subsided, in part due to the weight of Donald Trump’s supporters in the Republican Party and allegations of fraud by Democrats in the upcoming elections.