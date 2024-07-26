Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Lebanese fears have increased that their country will enter a total blackout, amid expectations of a complete power outage, if Parliament does not issue a law allowing the Central Bank of Lebanon to transfer funds for the cost of importing Iraqi fuel, according to what was announced by the Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad.

The acting governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Wassim Mansouri, refuses to transfer funds to pay for the Iraqi fuel shipments without a law being issued by the House of Representatives allowing him to do so, within the framework of the agreement concluded by the Iraqi and Lebanese governments three years ago regarding supplying Lebanon with fuel to produce energy and to increase the hours of power supply, which currently do not exceed seven hours per day.

The electricity problem in Lebanon is not a recent one, but rather dates back more than 3 decades, since the end of the civil war in the early 1990s, according to Lebanese economic researcher and academic Dr. Ayman Omar, who explained to Al-Ittihad that previous and current governments have not provided a radical solution to this problem, despite the existence of many related plans and many offers submitted by international companies and countries recently, including the establishment of 3 power generation stations.

The economic researcher pointed out that everyone bears responsibility for the worsening electricity crisis, its continuous power outages, and the resort to harsh rationing, especially in the summer. However, the primary responsibility lies with the political team that has held the Ministry of Energy for many years without working to get Lebanon out of this crisis.

Dr. Omar revealed that the electricity sector is the primary cause of the public finance crisis in Lebanon, and of the Lebanese budget deficit throughout these years, and the funds that Lebanon spent on this sector constitute more than 45% of the public debt, and therefore it is primarily responsible for the financial collapse and the current economic crisis.

Omar explained that what is happening now in terms of the power outage crisis, and during the summer, is unacceptable, and the statements of the Minister of Energy in terms of throwing the ball at the government and the Central Bank of Lebanon and holding them responsible for not paying previous dues, and in return the statement of the Central Bank of Lebanon in contrast and the necessity of legislating spending in the court of the Parliament in order to buy “fuel” to generate electricity.. all of that is just a link in the same crisis.

For his part, Lebanese political researcher Mahmoud Faqih stated that power outages are a recurring crisis that Lebanon experiences every now and then, and that the Energy Minister’s statement is due to a shortage of “fuel,” a shortage that the government quickly addressed, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted his Iraqi counterpart in order to provide Lebanon with fuel.

Faqih told Al-Ittihad that the crisis highlights the electricity sector, which is riddled with administrative and management problems, to the point that the Lebanese have become accustomed to this matter and most of them depend on neighborhood generators or solar energy panels.

In the same context, Lebanese parliamentarian Mustafa Alloush believes that the expectation of a permanent power outage in Lebanon is not an exaggeration, but rather a reality that the people have been living for five years as a result of the continued abject failure to address the energy crisis and the accumulation of its bills for two decades.