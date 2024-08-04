Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 04/08/2024 – 9:34

The deaths of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders have raised concerns about the escalation and possibility of a regional conflict. Groups backed by Iran have vowed to retaliate. Israel says it is prepared for war “on all fronts.” As fears grow of an escalation in conflicts in the Middle East, countries such as France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy and Switzerland have asked their citizens to leave Lebanon. Sweden has gone further and announced the closure of its embassy in Beirut, the Lebanese capital.

“We encourage people who want to leave Lebanon to purchase any available ticket, even if the flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their preferred route,” said a statement from the US embassy in Beirut.

Meanwhile, in a context of massive threats, Israeli security forces said they are on high alert and prepared for war on all fronts.

The fear is that in addition to the radical Islamic groups Hamas and Hezbollah, other armed groups supported by Tehran will participate in an aggression against Israel, including the Houthis in Yemen and militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and Syria.

Israel is discussing possible responses to such a concentrated attack. According to Israeli TV channel Channel 12, these would include “the willingness to go to all-out war in this context.”

While it remains unclear when such large-scale attacks could occur, statements from Tehran and Hezbollah repeatedly mention the “coming days.”

Should that happen and Israel be attacked by multiple groups, it could count on the support of its main ally: the United States, which has already pledged to strengthen its defense capabilities in the region. Additional warships and fighter jets would be sent to protect US forces and defend Israel, the Pentagon said.

On Saturday night (03/08), Israel was the target of missiles launched by Hezbollah, in retaliation for Israeli attacks on villages such as Kafr Kila and Deir Siriane, in southern Lebanon, in which civilians were injured.

According to Lebanese security sources, around 50 rockets were fired at northern Israel from southern Lebanon. According to Israeli media, many of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Attacks in Tehran and Beirut raise tensions

The prospect of a regional war in the Middle East has erupted following the deaths of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders last week.

On Wednesday night, an explosion at a government building in Tehran, Iran, killed one of the leaders of Hamas in exile, Ismail Haniyeh. A few hours earlier, senior Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur had been killed in an airstrike in Beirut.

Israel has claimed responsibility for the attack on Shukur but has not claimed responsibility for the strike that killed Haniyeh. Iran and Hamas blame the Israelis for the killings.

Israel says Shukur orchestrated the attack in the Golan Heights that killed 12 Israeli children last weekend. Shukur was also a Hezbollah veteran who was involved in the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 300 American and French soldiers in Lebanon in 1983.

Haniyeh is already identified by the Israeli government as the name behind the terrorist offensive launched by Hamas on October 7 in Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage, and which ended up triggering the current war in the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh’s death disrupts ceasefire talks

US President Joe Biden and other members of the US administration see a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas as key to stopping the outbreak of a possible regional conflict. However, Biden himself has said that Haniyeh’s death has complicated that scenario.

According to The New York Times, Biden told a reporter that “it didn’t help.”

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the US president said Haniyeh’s assassination had come at an inopportune time, the newspaper reported, citing a US official.

The killing came just as the US was hoping to conclude negotiations on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Biden has also expressed concerns that carrying out the operation in Tehran could trigger a larger regional war, which he has sought to avoid.

Indirect negotiations, which are being mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, have been stalled for months. The latest round of talks with Israeli participants in Cairo on Saturday failed to produce any progress, Israeli media reported.

Protests in Israel

Meanwhile, protests are taking place this Saturday in cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa. Protesters are pushing for an agreement to free the hostages and accuse Netanyahu of blocking a deal in Gaza.

Thousands of Israelis marched in front of the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem. “The time has come for an agreement and the time has come for elections [antecipadas],” former diplomat Eran Etzion shouted to the crowd, the Times of Israel reported. According to him, the deal is on the table and Netanyahu, who would block it “for political, personal and criminal reasons.”

Netanyahu returned to power in late 2022, in a coalition with ultra-religious and right-wing extremist partners who are strictly against concessions to Hamas. The opposition accuses Netanyahu of clinging to his coalition partners in order not to lose new elections, which, if they were to occur, would accelerate the process of corruption cases in which the prime minister would be implicated.

The war in the Gaza Strip has been going on for almost ten months. It was triggered by the unprecedented and massive attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, which, according to Israeli figures, left around 1,200 people dead. In response, Israel has undertaken massive military operations in the Gaza Strip, which, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry, have already left 39,500 people dead. In addition to Israel, Hamas is also classified as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, among others.

