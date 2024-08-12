Chihuahua.- The conclusions of the State Evaluation Report of the Fund for Contributions for Public Security (FASP) see the high turnover of State Police personnel as a threat, reflected in the resignation of 549 officers, almost eight percent of the corporation’s workforce, between 2022 and 2023.

The analysis of last year’s evaluation of the use of resources from the FASP, one of the funds made up of federal and state contributions, considers weaknesses such as the fact that resources were not allocated to the subprogram for improving police working conditions, in addition to the lack of guidance on the importance of improving salaries and bonuses for good performance.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in the National Census of Public Security, in the two previous years, with a high incidence of homicidal violence and other high-impact crimes such as kidnapping, more than 500 officers from the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) resigned.

Particularly in 2023, which began with the escape of 26 inmates from Cereso 3 and the transfer of the Penitentiary System to the state corporation, the departure of 367 agents from the various units and forces that comprise it was reported.

This figure is the fifth highest in the entire country, below Veracruz, which had 783 resignations, State of Mexico with 512, Nuevo Leon with 448 and Morelos with 403.

The resignations represent 7.99 percent of the workforce with which the SSPE began the year 2024, of 4,595 elements; this percentage is the fourth highest in the country, from a list where Morelos leads with a percentage of 20.61 of people who resigned in relation to the workforce they maintain, followed by Nayarit with 11.61 and Zacatecas with 10.18 percent.

Furthermore, the FASP State Evaluation Report, in the section corresponding to the “Dignification of Personnel of Public Security and Justice Institutions in accordance with the National Model of Police and Civic Justice”, includes a section on salary improvement, benefits and bonuses for good performance.

The report, which is part of the actions that the country’s states must evaluate annually to have access to FASP funds, specifically points out the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats (SWOT analysis) in this particular section. As strengths, it cites that the program represents a motivation for the police elements that have

incentives to guide and prioritize their daily performance, in addition to meaning an improvement in their working conditions.

In terms of opportunities, it considers the need for a competitive police salary, decent salaries for members of the law enforcement forces, the opportunity to receive bonuses for good performance related to the reduction of crime, as well as decent conditions for officers that allow them to improve their performance and feel motivated.

However, he considers weaknesses that no resources were allocated to the subprogram (for salary improvement and benefits) and that there is a lack of guidance on the importance of the program to improve salaries and bonuses for good performance.

In addition, he cites the existing rotation of personnel in the police ranks and the lack of coordination between corporations, given that there are very dispersed areas, among the threats.

The FASP is just one of several budgetary and operational components available to the State Public Security Secretariat to fulfill its mission, including paying the salaries and benefits of its agents.

Last year, of the 435.2 million pesos that made up the fund, contributed by the federal and state governments, no resources were allocated to the salary improvement subprogram, only 77 million pesos were allocated to the equipment subprogram for operational personnel. These two subprograms make up the Program for Dignifying Personnel of Public Security Institutions, one of the eight contemplated in the 2023 plan.