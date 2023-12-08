Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The Sudanese Ministry of Health has warned of an increase in cholera infection rates, expressing its fear of the spread of the epidemic in large areas of the country. An official in the Ministry of Health said, “The epidemic spread rapidly in Red Sea State, reaching 1,115 cases, including 49 deaths,” according to the Sudan Tribune website. He added that “the number of cases of infection recorded in Gedaref reached 1,862 cases, including 48 deaths.”

The official explained that the cumulative report of the Ministry’s Epidemiology Department on the cholera epidemic until December 6 of this year recorded 1,525 cases of infection, including 24 deaths, in Gezira State, 491 cases, including 26 deaths, in Khartoum, and 576 cases, including 23 deaths, in the White Nile State, while 88 cases were detected in Sennar State. 3 deaths, 67 cases in Kassala, including 3 deaths, and 3 cases in Blue Nile.

According to the official, the cholera vaccination campaign in the states of Gedaref and Gezira ended last November, after the Global Mechanism for the Elimination of Cholera provided 2.2 million doses of vaccines as a first batch.