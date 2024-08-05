The fear of a recession In the United States, the disappointing results of some large technology companies and the effects of the rise in interest rates in Japan dragged down the stock market on Monday, August 5. stock exchanges around the world, from Asia to Wall Street.

The nervousness of the markets It erupted on Thursday after weaker-than-expected US employment and industrial activity data were released and intensified on Friday as the US labour market became clearer.

This factor is joined by the rate hike in Japanwhich has led investors who had borrowed in yen to invest in other more profitable assets (‘carry trade’) to sell them to settle their debt.

“A perfect storm has occurred,” sums up Javier Molina, an analyst at the investment platform eToro.

In this context, On Monday, Madrid fell by 2.34%, Milan by 2.27%, London by 2.04%, Frankfurt by 1.82% and Paris by 1.42%.

In Asia, Tokyo has lost 12.4%, the second largest drop in its history.

In the same line, Seoul fell by 8.77% and Taiwan by 8.35%. The declines in Hong Kong (-1.46%) and Shanghai (-1.54%) were more moderate.

On Wall Street, Major indices opened lower, with major technology companies down sharply.

At the close of European trading, the Nasdaq technology index was down 2.9%, the S&P 500 was down 2.5% and the Dow Jones was down 2.2%.

“The volatility has soared as concerns about the US economy grow and some major technology companies fail to meet expectations,” explains market analyst Manuel Pinto.

In your opinion, “Much of the strength that markets have shown this year has been based on confidence in a soft landing for the economy“, something that is no longer taken for granted.

Sector activity indicators published services This Monday in the US (ISM and PMI) have not clarified the situation.

Javier Molina also points to the rise in interest rates in Japan, which has reduced the advantages of borrowing in yen to buy assets denominated in other currencies. Faced with this situation, investors have sold these assets to cover their debt.

According to the eToro analyst, “we could be facing a more or less serious correction, but not the beginning of a prolonged bear market.”

For much of the session, investors have been targeting the fixed rent, especially towards those considered safest, such as the German one, which has raised the price of sovereign bonds and reduced their profitability.

However, the situation has changed during the session and European bond yields have closed higher. German bond yields have risen to 2.184%

The euro is gaining ground against the US dollar, trading at 1.096 units. The European currency has reached its highest level since January.

Oil, Brent, Gold and Cryptocurrencies

The oil prices remain lower due to investor fears of weakening demand, a factor that weighs more heavily than the growing tension in the Middle East.

However, the falls have eased during the day. Brent, the benchmark crude oil in Europewhich has become cheaper by more than 2%, fell by 0.8% and is around $76.2 per barrel.

The price of goldone of the safe haven assets in times of uncertainty, is down 1.6% and is trading at around $2,403 per ounce.

Cryptocurrencies have suffered sharp declines, which have moderated. Bitcoin, the most widely used, is down 8% and ether, the second most widely used on the market, is down 11%.

According to Javier Pastor, director of Institutional Training at the Bit2Me cryptoasset investment platform, the revaluation of the yen is causing “a liquidation of positions” in other currencies. assetsincluding cryptocurrencies.

EFE

