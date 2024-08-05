In Europe, major stock indices fell at the open, with Paris down 2.42 percent, London down 1.95 percent, Frankfurt down 2.49 percent, Amsterdam down 3.05 percent, Milan down 3.31 percent, Zurich down 2.97 percent and Madrid down 2.79 percent.

Stephen Innes, an analyst at the asset management firm, commented: SPI Asset ManagementThis decline was “due to the US jobs report published on Friday and was reflected in lower stock and bond yields” on the Wall Street Stock Exchange in New York, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

The US unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in July, versus 4.1% expected. It is the highest unemployment rate since October 2021.

As a result, bond yields fell significantly, indicating that the Federal Reserve could resort to cutting interest rates more than expected.

If the Fed “cuts rates by 50 basis points in September,” instead of the 25 the market expected, “it will be its way of acknowledging” that it took too long to ease monetary policy, Innes said.

In addition, Deutsche Bank analysts said that the size of market expectations regarding the number of times the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates “over the next 12 months is usually only seen during recessions.”

In the bond market, US interest rates, which move in the opposite direction to bond prices, continued to fall, reaching 3.76 percent at 0725 GMT, compared with 3.79 percent on Friday for 10-year notes, which shows investors’ interest in moving towards assets that offer greater safety compared to stocks, which are considered risky assets.

In Asian stock markets, the decline in indices was more pronounced on Monday, especially in Tokyo, where its main index, the Nikkei, fell 12.4 percent, or 4,400 points, recording its worst historical decline since the stock market crash in October 1987. The broader Topix index fell 12.23 percent.

Taiwan’s stock market fell more than 8 percent, and Seoul’s fell more than 9 percent.

Chinese stock markets were more moderately lower, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 2.13 percent in recent trading. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.54 percent and the Shenzhen Composite Index fell 1.85 percent.

“These are the kinds of things that are happening in the world,” said Delenn Wu, a strategist at the Foundation. Pepperstone “The immediate cause of the risk-off appears to be the unexpected rise in interest rates,” the Bank of Japan said Wednesday.

This monetary tightening after years of negative interest rates, coupled with a slowdown in US economic activity, has accelerated the yen’s rise significantly, also supported by the Bank of Japan’s interventions in the foreign exchange market.

However, this exchange rate movement is negative for Japanese exporting companies that benefit from the weaker Japanese currency.

The dollar fell 2.17 percent to 143.35 yen, and the euro fell 1.99 percent to 156.72 yen.

Bitcoin fell 11.70 percent to $52,217.

Sharp decline in the banking sector

Bank stocks in particular came under heavy pressure.

In Japan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares fell 13.5 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares fell 14.6 percent, Mizuho shares fell 12.8 percent, and Nomura shares fell 18.59 percent.

In Europe, UniCredit fell 6.54 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan fell 5.57 percent, Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt fell 5.12 percent, Societe Generale in Paris fell 5.05 percent, and Barclays in London fell 5.08 percent.

Technology stocks also fell significantly.

In Amsterdam, the stock fell. ASML 4.46 percent and a share BE Semiconductor Industries By 5.17 percent.

In Frankfurt, Infineon shares fell. Infineon By 2.34 percent. In Paris, the stock fell STMicroelectronics By 5.10 percent, andCapgemini By 2.93 percent.