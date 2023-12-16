Dina Mahmoud (Aden, London)

As the humanitarian situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate as a result of the Houthi group’s continued attacks and its adherence to its positions rejecting peace, Western experts are ringing alarm bells about the escalation of health risks threatening the Yemenis, in light of data indicating that a large number of cases of cholera have been recorded during the short period. In the past, in a number of governorates of the country.

The data, revealed by European Union experts, indicated that the pace of the outbreak of this disease has accelerated over the past five weeks, in eight governorates, including six in southern and eastern Yemen and two in the north, which increases the pressure on the dilapidated health sector. Originally, due to the ongoing Houthi war against civilians.

According to figures published by the Directorate General of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, a department affiliated with the European Commission, the period between October 16 and November 26 last year witnessed the reporting of 917 suspected cases of cholera, in addition to eight deaths resulting from it. About contracting this disease.

According to the United Nations Relief Web website, these infections constitute 29% of the total suspected cases of infection in Yemen since the beginning of this year, which amounted to 3,111 cases. The deaths recorded during the past weeks represent 66% of the number of deaths due to cholera in Yemen since the beginning of 2023.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the majority of the victims of the current outbreak of the disease in Yemen are migrants, with no precise determination of their nationalities, at a rate of approximately 80%.

In light of efforts to expand the response to this health challenge, European experts have warned of the presence of obstacles that may hinder attempts to contain any larger cholera outbreak in Yemen.

On top of these obstacles is the deterioration of the situation of the medical system in general, in addition to the lack of resources, especially financial ones, and the decline in emergency stocks, which reduces the ability to monitor cases of infection and provide the necessary treatment for them.

It is estimated that the total number of cholera cases reported in Yemen, during the period between 2016 and 2021, amounted to about two and a half million cases, of which nearly four thousand died.