The plateau of a new outbreak of coronavirus in Russia is still far away, say virologists interviewed by Izvestia. According to some assumptions, the growth will continue to the level of 15-17 thousand cases per day … According to Sberbank analysts, the peak will be in the first half of November, and experts believe this forecast is viable. October 9, Russia recorded a record daily incidence of coronavirus: the number of new infections reached 12,126 … This is the highest rate in our country since the start of the pandemic. The authorities are discussing new mechanisms to help contain the epidemic. The mayor of the capital said that next week will be decisive in many ways.

Growth will continue

On Friday, the operational headquarters for controlling the spread of coronavirus reported 12,126 new cases of COVID-19 infection. For Russia, this is the maximum figure since the beginning of the pandemic. … The previous record was recorded on May 11, then 11,656 infected were detected in the country.

– Today we see, indeed, a record value, but this is not a peak, – Anatoly Alshtein, professor of virology at the Gamaleya Institute, told Izvestia. – There is no doubt that the increase in daily morbidity will continue , but to what level it is difficult to say. I would name a figure of 15-17 thousand. [новых зафиксированных случаев заражения коронавирусом] a day, but this is not at all a hard forecast. Maybe more and less.

Sberbank offered its estimates on the development of the epidemic … On the page “Sberindeks” you can see a graph of daily morbidity depending on compliance with epidemic safety measures.

According to the analysts of the organization, if the population is as conscious as possible – to wear masks and comply with other instructions of the relevant authorities, the peak will be reached in a month, on November 8 … The increase in cases will be 16 864 people. Rare violations will push the peak back by a day. In this case, it will fall on November 9 with an indicator of 17,645 new cases of COVID-19. With frequent violations of restrictive measures, the maximum daily increase in morbidity will occur on November 12 (21,968).

And finally if people continue to behave as usual, ignoring the orders of the authorities and doctors, the number of infected people detected per day could reach 23,325. Presumably this will happen on November 8.

– Sberbank uses its own mathematical model, it gives an idea of ​​the development of events, but such accuracy is hardly possible – up to the number of cases and the date of the peak. This, of course, is an exaggeration, says Anatoly Alshtein.

In addition, the virologist added, the autumn-winter period is favorable for infections. It also affects the dynamics of the spread of the coronavirus.

– The infection is with us forever. Over time, we will probably be able to forget about it and perceive it less acutely than now, but it will take years: I think, at least two or three, – he noted. – The virus will continue to circulate. I would say that we can, shall we say, forget about it when the lethality is one in 10 thousand, or at least out of 1 thousand.

Limitations are not excluded

The virologist also believes that the newly introduced restrictive measures will help achieve the desired effect – this will remind citizens of their conscientiousness.

Meanwhile the authorities do not exclude the introduction of federal restrictions … Press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced this to journalists on October 9.

– It is obvious that the numbers are growing, today is a sad anti-record in Russia. If the situation continues to get complicated in this way, and the number of infected continues to grow, of course, this will be a topic for consideration by the government headquarters and at the regional level. , – he said.

In many subjects, a number of restrictions have already been introduced or are being introduced. For example, in Moscow, they suspended the effect of preferential travel passes for pensioners who must be on self-isolation, as well as for schoolchildren who went on vacation. Employers have been ordered to send 30% of the state to remote work and from Monday they must report to the city authorities on a weekly basis on the implementation of this decree.

also in Moscow has expanded the list of chronic diseases in the presence of which it is necessary to stay at home. Diabetes is now included. The mayor of the capital said on October 9 that next week will be decisive in many ways.

In Udmurtia, since October 9, cafes, bars, canteens and eateries have been banned from working from 23:00 to 7:00.

Residents of the Khabarovsk Territory over 65 years old have also been sent home from this Friday … Mass events in the region must be held with a social distance. The mandatory mask regime is maintained in shops and public transport. Compliance supervision will be strengthened.

In St. Petersburg, the government does not intend to introduce new restrictions despite the increasing incidence of coronavirus in the city. On October 9, the governor of the city, Alexander Beglov, said that the situation with the infection in the city is getting more complicated, but everything depends “on our discipline, consciousness.”

At the same time, according to Fedot Tumusov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, the incidence in the capital is detected better than in the regions.

– In the regions, various kinds of situations arise when an analysis is taken eight days after a person falls ill, and the results are reported after another four to five days. That is, a person does not know for 14-15 days whether he is infected or not. , and, naturally, behaves more freely and can infect others, – he said in an interview with Izvestia. – But the most important factor in the high incidence, of course, is that precautions are not taken – they don’t wear masks, don’t wash their hands, they don’t keep social distance.