Separation from Honda

Helmut Marko was at the same time opportunist and courageous in 2017 to sniff out the frictions between McLaren and Honda. The Red Bull consultant had no qualms about entering into negotiations that led Honda’s top management to accept the partnership with Red Bull, a combination that was successful in 2021 and which confirmed itself last season by laying the foundations for what judging by these first races of 2023 it could be a cycle up to 2025, or the last season of the current regulatory cycle relating to power units (and at the moment that Honda seems truly perfect in terms of balancing performance and reliability).

Honda and Red Bull, however, will separate in 2026. In the face of the step backwards shown by Honda at the end of 2020, the Milton Keynes team has finally equipped itself – behind huge investments – with an engine division which in 2026 will field the first made in Red Bull specimens on the track with the help of Ford’s collaboration , the new Red Bull partner starting from the new cycle of engines that will see the sophisticated MGU-H disappear with the engines that will be powered exclusively by 100% sustainable fuels.

Marko and the state of the art of Red Bull Powertrains Limited

“Develop a power unit completely independently it’s a risk – He admitted Helmut Marko interviewed by the newspaper Formel1.de – but we count on expert collaborators and we are confident that everything will turn out positively. The current information I have on the new engine is encouraging. I don’t expect that we will be disadvantaged. Reliability should also be okay. We have a serious partner who knows the hybrid part of the power unit well and, if they don’t have something ready, they will look for a solution through recently founded companies or start-ups”.

Marko has great confidence in working with Ford: “We are confident that we will be competitive with Ford – he added – their engineers are already working in our factory where six dynamic test benches have been set up for the engines. We’ve built one engine, we’re assembling another – the progress is evident. We are on schedule, including with regard to the recruitment schedule. We have not yet reached the optimal number of employees, but we will get there. And the arrival of Audi on the starting grid in the same year only gives us further stimuli for this new challenge that we obviously want to win“.