The Fearless Girl statue in front of the New York Stock Exchange. © Richard Drew / AP / dpa

Waving dress, ponytail and hands on hips: the statue of the fearless girl doesn’t have to leave New York’s Wall Street after all – at least not in the next three years.

New York – The “Fearless Girl” statue is allowed to stay on New York’s Wall Street for the time being.

The recently expired approval for the work of art will be extended by three years, the city monument protection commission decided unanimously, according to US media reports on Wednesday. However, a design commission still has to give its approval in early 2022.

The approximately 1.20 meter tall bronze girl has been commemorating women’s rights in southern Manhattan since 2017. Activists and the artist Kristen Visbal are fighting for her whereabouts. The statue wears a flowing dress and a ponytail, her hands defiantly on her hips.

In 2017, the girl stared at the famous statue of the “Wall Street Bull” a few meters away for a year and a half. Then it moved to the stock exchange and now looks up to the important international trading center. In the past few years it has become more and more popular, and quite a few people take their pictures with the statue every day. dpa