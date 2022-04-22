The draft law states that the amount guaranteed and not subject to deduction is less than 100,000 US dollars, which led to the rush of some depositors in banks in order to get rid of part of it at the cheapest prices.

Banking sources revealed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the owners of deposits, especially large ones, have sold since the beginning of 2020, that is, 4 months after the start of the monetary and banking crisis, their frozen deposits in banks through bank checks, which are less than their real value by percentages up to 50 percent.

The sources indicated that the check amounting to 10 thousand US dollars was sold for five thousand dollars in cash, so that the price of the check decreased with time and reached in April 2022, 15 percent of its value, as one thousand and 500 dollars are paid in cash in exchange for a check of 10 thousand dollars frozen in the bank.

According to the sources, the price of the checks decreased with the increase in parliamentary sessions that discuss the “Capital Control” bill, to approve it and make its application in accordance with the rules and laws, in line with the International Monetary Fund.

“mad”

Economist Dr. Louis Hobeika describes what is happening in the Lebanese banking sector as “a state of madness that has affected some depositors who have reached the point of losing confidence in themselves, the state and the banks, and have lost hope in the future, such as those who reach the stage of suicide.”

Hobeika said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, “Selling a bank deposit of one hundred thousand dollars, for example, in exchange for cash dollars at only 15 percent or 20 percent of the original amount is insane, and therefore depositors should not sell their savings in these amounts except in the event of an emergency.” A certain percentage is required to pay for emergency treatment in the hospital, for example.

Hobeika called on depositors to wait until conditions improve, to leave their deposits in banks and not to sell or lose life savings.

One of the money changers told Sky News Arabia that the rush of depositors to sell their bank deposits has increased recently.

He added: “This happened after the depositors realized that the deputies would pass a law that would nibble what they had saved for years in banks, and some depositors had paid high-value bank checks in exchange for cheap collectibles, considering them to be safer than unaccounted for in banks.”