The United States has asked all non-essential employees of its embassy in Kiev to leave Ukraine due to the possibility of a Russian invasion of the former Soviet Republic.

Earlier in the call, US President Joe Biden called on Americans in a television interview to leave Ukraine immediately.

The German Foreign Ministry recommended that German nationals whose presence is not essential to leave Ukraine “in the short term” because a military conflict was not ruled out.

Britain has urged its nationals to leave Ukraine “immediately” while commercial transportation is still available.

On Saturday, the Swedish government asked its nationals to leave Ukrainian territory as soon as possible in light of the “changing security situation”.

The Italian Foreign Ministry appealed to citizens to leave Ukraine in light of the security situation there, and asked them to postpone any non-essential trips to Kiev.

The Danish Foreign Ministry also urged its citizens to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.

In a statement, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry asked its citizens in Ukraine to leave, due to the dangerous and unexpected security situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its ambassador in Kiev held a video meeting with Dutch citizens residing in Ukraine, calling on his country’s citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible, noting that those wishing to stay “should prepare well for the possibility of war.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted on Saturday, calling on Israelis to leave. It was stated in a statement by the ministry.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand has called on all its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately from there, in light of the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine.

In the Arab world, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco joined the growing list of countries urging their citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry called on its citizens who are in Ukraine to leave immediately “for their own safety,” according to the Kuwait News Agency. The ministry also urged Kuwaitis to delay any travel plans to Ukraine.

Likewise, the Saudi embassy in Ukraine urged its nationals to contact the embassy immediately to facilitate their evacuation, according to a tweet from its official account.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Saturday urging Jordanians not to travel to Ukraine. The statement said that Jordanians in Ukraine should prepare for evacuation.

The UAE embassy in Ukraine said in a tweet on Saturday: “The country’s embassy in Kiev calls on the citizens of the country to postpone travel to Ukraine for the time being.” It also called on citizens who are currently in Ukraine to contact the embassy.