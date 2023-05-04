What did the US embassy say?

The US Embassy in Kiev writes on its website that in light of the recent missile escalation across Ukraine and “inflammatory rhetoric by Moscow,” the State Department is warning US citizens of the growing and continuing threat of missile attacks on Kiev.

She added that US citizens are encouraged to monitor alert systems, seek safe haven, follow instructions from local authorities, and review additional security information provided by the Embassy regarding personal security.

Russian missile strikes

The death toll from the Russian bombing of the Kherson region has risen to 21 dead and 48 wounded, according to what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday evening.

“At the moment, 21 people have been killed and 48 injured,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He added that the strikes hit “a train station, hardware store, supermarket and gas station,” according to “Agence France Presse.”

Russian promise

The deputy head of the Russian National Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, called for “getting rid of” the Ukrainian president and his cronies, after Putin’s residence was attacked by two drones.

Medvedev said: “The drone attack leaves Russia with no choice but to get rid of Zelensky and his associates.”

In the same context, the Speaker of the Russian State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, called for the use of weapons capable of deterring and destroying the regime in Kiev.

Putin assassination attempt

The Kremlin said in a statement: “Two drones targeted the Kremlin, and as a result of the timely measures taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the two drones were disabled.”

He added that the president was not harmed by the terrorist attack, his schedule did not change, and he continued as usual.

He continued, “There were also no casualties during the attack, and the drones’ fragments were scattered on the Kremlin’s territory.”

Ukrainian denial

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country did not target Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Russian capital, Moscow, stressing that the army is fighting only on Ukrainian soil.