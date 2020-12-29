Concern has once again increased after the presence of a new strain of corona virus in some people who returned from Britain. Seven people have been found infected in the country on Tuesday due to this rapid spread of 70 percent. However, there have been reports of relief in the meantime. The government’s chief scientific advisor has said that the vaccine will also work against the new strain.

Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan said on Tuesday, “Vaccines will also work against new variants of the virus found in the UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that the existing vaccines will fail to protect against the new strain virus. ”

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that before the news of the arrival of the UK variant, we have done about 5000 genome sequencing. He said, “Now we are going to increase this number significantly.” NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that a large population is still susceptible to Kovid-19 in this cold weather. The UK variant has reached several countries, including India. This variant can have its own speed and we have to be very careful. No one can be careless.

Earlier, Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and a member of the National Task Force on Kovid-19 management, had said on Friday that on an average there are two mutations every month and there is no need to worry unnecessarily from the new strain. He has said that the mutation has not changed the symptoms and treatment strategy. According to the data available so far, the ongoing vaccines should also be effective against new strains.

Strain of SARS-COV2 has been found in samples of seven people who returned to India from Britain. The Union Ministry of Health said on Tuesday that three samples from the National Mental Health and Neurology Hospital (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru were examined for testing, two samples at the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Virology, Pune ( NIV) found a redesign of the virus in a sample.

The ministry said that the state governments have kept all these people in separate habitat rooms in the marked health care centers and the people in contact with them have also been kept in separate houses. He said that the people traveling with these people, their family members and the people they came in contact with are being traced. Genome sequencing of other samples is being done.

The redesign of the virus, first found in Britain, has also been found in Denmark, Holland, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore. The ministry said that from midnight of 25 November to 23 December, around 33,000 passengers from Britain landed at various Indian airports. All these patients are being monitored and RT-PCR checks are done by the State and UT Administration.