Taha Hassib (Abu Dhabi)

Amid fears of a geopolitical clash in light of the climate crisis and the industrial revolution, with its advanced technologies, especially artificial intelligence, the United Nations seeks to set standards that ensure that environmental and social violations do not occur in the midst of the increasing global demand for vital minerals, which have become necessary to achieve the transformation in the energy sector and keep pace with the rapid technological boom.

The importance of minerals described as vital and sometimes “critical,” such as copper, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, selenium, and cadmium, is great because they are used in the production of electric car batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, computers, and smartphones. The strategic importance of these minerals is increasing because of their key role in the production of renewable energy and artificial intelligence systems necessary to combat climate change.

On September 12, UN experts in New York – working within the UN Committee on Critical Minerals, which was formed last April – recommended the creation of a global system to track critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition, with the aim of preventing the expected surge in demand from increasing environmental destruction, by developing common, voluntary global principles to protect environmental and social standards, and achieve equity in the energy transition.

The UN Secretary-General is convinced that critical minerals are a crucial opportunity for developing countries to create jobs and diversify economies, but only if they are managed properly. He hopes that the race to net zero emissions will put the interests of the poor first, and that the renewable energy revolution should be geared towards equity.

Co-chaired by Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Disiko of South Africa and Dette Juul Jørgensen, Director General for Energy at the European Commission, the Committee focuses on issues related to equity, transparency, investment and sustainability.

The Committee has established guidelines, the most important of which are: supporting multilateral cooperation to promote peace and security, ensuring environmental safety and biodiversity, promoting development, ensuring that investments are fair and responsible, and ensuring transparency and accountability.