Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk was quoted by the Ukrainian Integration Ministry on Telegram as saying that the regional authorities “call on residents to leave these lands and do everything possible to ensure that the evacuations take place in an orderly manner.”

The Ukrainian official added that this should be done “immediately” at the “risk of death”, according to the agency “AFP”.

Frequent warnings

Ukrainian and Western warnings continue that Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale attack in order to seize control of eastern Ukraine and separate it from the country.

Eastern Ukraine includes in many of its regions densely populated regions of Russian origin, such as the Donbass region, which consists of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics, which were recognized by Moscow before the start of its military operation.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expected a large-scale incursion of Russian forces into eastern Ukraine to control the Donbass region.

According to military observers and experts, the first military objective of Moscow has been and has been since the beginning of the war to control Donbass, and that the focus of the Russians is now focused on achieving this goal, which was reflected in the Russian announcements of the partial withdrawal of forces from the vicinity of Kyiv and other areas in northern Ukraine, in favor of Intensification of the offensive in the eastern front adjacent to the border.

Many believe that Moscow, in light of the impossibility of achieving the scenario of controlling all of Ukraine, especially the capital, Kyiv, is now content with achieving its goal, which was the reason for starting the war, as it says, which is to protect the Russians in eastern Ukraine and guarantee their rights by controlling the east of the country.

“A fiery night”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed that an oil warehouse near the city of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine was subjected to Russian bombardment last night, which resulted in its destruction.

The governor of the Dnipro Petrovsk region, Valentin Reznichenko, said on Telegram: “It was a difficult night. The enemy attacked by air and hit an oil depot and a factory. The warehouse was destroyed, and a big fire broke out in the factory.”

“Fortunately, no injuries were recorded,” he added, noting that “the firefighting teams were able to put out the fire after more than eight hours” of their intervention.