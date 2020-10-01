The first thing you feel is disbelief. It can’t be happening again! It does not matter that the experts warned of the dizziness of the de-escalation, that the figures had been announcing it for weeks, that the doctors raised the red flag or that more and more people close to it were infected. We all wanted to get back to life before March and never look back.

Suddenly, one afternoon, the message from the school arrives to report the indefinite closure of the center following the decision of the Ministry of Education, then the Minister of Health informs of the new old guidelines that we all know, movements are limited, the non-essential shops, public transport is cut … The world takes on the dimensions of your house again, your eyes are the balconies and windows and you curse the neighbors who take the situation lightly and continue to enjoy the neighborhood park as if this was not with them. You are confined.

The second wave of coronavirus hits Israel hard, where a third of the 1,547 deaths from the disease and about half of the more than 240,000 infected have occurred in the last month. The Jewish State, whose response was exemplary in the first wave, was the first to once again confine its population to the unstoppable growth of the curve, and it did so on September 18. A flexible confinement, marked by the lack of unity between the Government’s partners on key issues such as the demonstrations that for thirteen weeks have gathered thousands of people in front of the house of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, or the closing of synagogues, period. key to the Jewish holidays.

THE KEY: Festivity. During Yom Kippur “thousands of faithful” gathered in synagogues without any social distance

In fact, it was not until this Tuesday when Parliament approved new strict restrictions on street gatherings: the demonstrations must have less than 2,000 participants divided into groups of twenty people who may not be more than a kilometer away from their homes. Immediately, the Movement for a Quality Government yesterday appealed this regulation before the Justice when understanding that it contravenes democracy in the country.

Jerusalem, red zone



The Executive’s plan was a 21-day confinement to face the great holidays of the Jewish calendar, from New Year (Rosh Hashana) to Sukot (festival of tabernacles), with Yom Kippur in between. Three weeks of confinement, with limitations to group prayers and a brake on family gatherings, a logical plan on paper, but with little margin of success in a country with more than a million ultra-Orthodox Jews, divided into countless groups and with rabbis concerned about the Last Judgment, not the pandemic.

The result? The appearance of the Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein, anticipating that the confinement will be longer than expected, that no one expects it to end on October 11.

Jerusalem is the city with the most active cases in the country. The Share Zedek hospital is one of the two Israeli centers with the complete Covid-19 plant and for a week the sick have been referred to other hospitals. A few minutes’ drive away is the Mea Shearim neighborhood, an ultra-Orthodox stronghold that was visited on Monday by journalist Anshel Pfeffer, from the daily ‘Haaretz’, during the holy day of Yom Kippur.

A man in full preparations in the Mea Shearim neighborhood. / EFE

There he found “thousands of faithful” gathered in synagogues like the one in Belz, without masks and without any kind of social distance, as if the contagion of the virus was “a self-sacrifice” that they made in the name of their faith. “Coronavirus? We are only afraid of the day of the Last Judgment, “confessed those gathered there during the first prayer of the day. There is no sign of the Police, more busy closing crossings and streets to avoid car traffic on Holy Day than imposing the restrictions approved by those responsible for Health.

The impact of schools



During the weekend, 1,384 new infections were registered in the holy city, where the number of active cases reached 7,226. Of the new positives, 817 were ultra-Orthodox, according to data from the Health Ministry. Official statistics place the neighborhoods and localities of these religious as the places with the highest level of contagion (25%), followed by Israeli Arabs (between 10 and 15%). Before the total confinement, the authorities tried to impose a curfew in these red zones, but to no avail.

The Director General of Health, Hezi Levy, warned yesterday that yeshivas (religious schools) have “huge numbers of infections” and warns that, although they live in ghettos, these numbers “affect us all because of their impact on hospitals.” .

The mayor of the holy city, Moshe Lion, also made an “emergency call” to the ultra-Orthodox because “the situation of hospitals is worrying” and asked them to respect the rules to “save lives.” Many ignore him and the result will soon be seen in a curve that does not know races or religions and that does not slow its rise even if a text from the Pentateuch is repeated a thousand times.