Feared Venezuelan drug trafficker ‘Taliban’ would have been thrown into the sea: it was on video

Alias Taliban, was thrown into the sea, apparently, due to a robbery problem with an important Cartel.
Screenshot taken from @AlertasMundial’s Twitter
The events would have occurred in a sea off the Dominican Republic.
A video is making the rounds on social networks showing a middle-aged man who, tied hand and foot, is thrown into the sea. This is Reinaldo Fuentes Campos, alias Taliban, a renowned Venezuelan drug trafficker.
Apparently the events happened as form of revenge of the Mexican Gulf Cartel for the alleged theft of about 200 kilos of cocaine.
In the video you can see Fuentes Campos, 68, lying on the floor of a small boat wearing a white shirt and dark jeans. The man is bound in plastic handcuffs and has what appears to be a piece of white cloth tied around his neck.
On the tape, the crew members of the boat can be heard speaking in Spanish and then launching ‘Taliban’ into the high seas. The Venezuelan appears to have a patch of what could be blood on the back of his head.
According to local media, the events would have occurred in the vicinity of the Martinique island.
According to the outlet, El Español, Fuentes was a native of Sucre, Venezuela and operated between his country and Dominican Republic, where he lived under the false identity of Miguel Fulcar. Local media affirm that ‘Taliban had a sentimental relationship with a lawyer.
The body of the drug trafficker has not been located. Therefore, his death could not be confirmed, however, the country’s media suggest that this could be the case, since nothing has been heard from him since mid-July, the date on which the video was filmed.
