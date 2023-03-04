Home page politics

In Russia, fighting breaks out between pro-Ukrainian partisans and Russian forces. Right in the middle: a right-wing extremist who grew up in Germany.

Bryansk/Moscow – After Partisan attack in the Russian border region of Bryansk more and more details are coming to light – and the bad news for Wladimir Putin are not getting any less: the partisans are said to have taken at least six people hostage in the village of Sushany. According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the place had previously been attacked with a drone. But the facts are unclear.

A fighter from the “Russian Volunteer Corps” confirmed to the Russian investigative medium istories at least that they went to the Bryansk region. “I’ve just come from there. We had 45 people for this task. We got there, filmed our cause and ambushed two armored personnel carriers. I have not seen any injured children. But there was one injured border guard. No hostages were taken,” the unnamed man said.

The Latvia-based Russian exile news agency Meduza According to reports, the group, consisting of around 50 people, engaged in an armed struggle with Russian soldiers. The Russian State Agency mug informed that there should have been “dead and wounded” in the clashes. The background of the partisans varies in both Russian and Ukrainian media reports: while the Russian-language media tend to speak of “Ukrainian saboteurs”, the Ukraine partly by Russian opponents of the war.

After partisan attack in Russia: will Moscow use the K word soon?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday (March 2) that President Putin would be regularly informed about the critical situation in the Bryansk region. Both Peskov and Putin called the partisan attack a “terrorist attack”. Russia’s FSB secret service made itself clear, saying in a statement that it would take action “to crush the armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border.”

When asked whether this would change the status of the war, which Moscow officially designated as a “military special operation”, Peskov told the press: “I don’t know, I can’t say yet.” If the Kremlin were to officially classify the “military special operation” as a “war” in the future, the Russian expect another wave of mobilization. Because Moscow could use the fighting in its own country to justify an increase in personnel in Ukraine to its own people.

Russia: Pro-Ukrainian ‘Russian Volunteer Corps’ calls for rebellion

The Ukrainian presidential adviser, on the other hand, spoke of a “classic deliberate provocation” of Russia and declared that the Kremlin wanted to “scare its people” to Ukraine war and to justify “the growing poverty”. At the same time, however, he emphasized the “increasingly stronger and more aggressive” counter-movement in the Russian Federation. “Be afraid of your partisans,” said Podoliak.

In fact, behind the partisans are apparently Russian citizens. In the past few days, the so-called “Russian Volunteer Corps” had increasingly presented itself on social networks. It was not a “Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group,” but rather a group of Russian soldiers who would prove “that the free Russian people can fight with weapons in their hands” against Putin’s regime, it said Telegram. Other claims are simply “lies by the Kremlin propagandists”.

A report of Ukrainska Pravda According to the fighters, it is a unit formed in August 2022 by Russian volunteers who have joined Ukraine. After more than a year of war, the fighters are now calling other people to arms: “It is time for ordinary Russian citizens to realize that they are not slaves. Rebel and fight!” a representative told the Ukrainian channel Supilne.

Grew up in Cologne: Russian right-wing extremist apparently leads partisans

The investigative journalists from istories identified the leader of the partisans as Denis Kapustin aka “Nikitin”. Again Mirror reported that the native of Moscow is said to have emigrated to Germany with his family in 2001 – not as late resettlers, but as Jewish refugees. He then grew up in Cologne in West Germany and became a leading figure in the extreme right-wing martial arts scene.

Loud Mirrorresearch, the Russian was expelled from Germany in 2019 and banned from the Schengen area for ten years – the reasons are not known in detail. istories reports that the right-wing extremist moved to Kiev in 2017, where he is said to have opened the Reconquista fight club. The club attracted nationalists and right-wing extremists from all over the world.

To the Guardians According to Kapustin, he was part of the Cologne hooligan scene for years, which is why he was involved in numerous mass brawls and attacks on opposing fans. In an interview with the British newspaper, he lashed out at racism, declaring that “if we kill one immigrant every day, that’s 365 immigrants a year. But tens of thousands of them will come anyway.” In the meantime he has realized that “we are fighting the consequences and not the cause” – so we are concentrating on social media and no longer on the street. In the meantime, his fight seems to be directed against Russia. (nak)