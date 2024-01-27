Although for many, fly in a plane It can be a comforting and even exciting experience, turbulence is often uncomfortable and generate fear in more than one. That is why experts announced What are the routes in the United States on which it is most common? go through turbulence during the trip.

If you are a frequent airplane user, you have surely experienced a turbulence, but what exactly are they? This is a meteorological phenomenon that is difficult to predict. Turbulence is irregular movements of air resulting from eddies and vertical currents..

These can be light and produce a few annoying hits or serious enough to cause a plane to momentarily lose control and cause structural damage, says the National Weather Service (N.W.S.for its acronym in English). The turbulence It is associated with fronts, wind shear, thunderstorms, etc.

National Geographic says that The most common turbulence experienced by pilots has three common causes: mountains, jet streams and storms.

What are the areas of the United States with the most turbulence?



The portal Web Turbli made a classification of which ones were the most turbulent routes of 2023 in United States. The data was obtained with the portal's historical turbulence database and 150,000 flight routes were analyzed. The results showed the following:

1. Nashville, Tennessee to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

2. Charlotte, North Carolina to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

3. Denver, Colorado to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

4. New York City, New York to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

5. Warwick, Rhode Island to Syracuse, New York

6. Atlanta, Georgia to Dulles, Virginia

7. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

8. New York, New York to Portland, Maine

9. Boston, Massachusetts to Syracuse, New York

10. Boston, Massachusetts to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The most important thing is to stay calm.

What to do during turbulence?



Experts say that The most important thing is to stay calm and not get up from your seat., you should also fasten your seat belt even if the indicator light is off, as even a loose seat belt will prevent you from hitting your head. If you consider it necessary, notify the crew so that they can provide you with care in case of anxiety or panic.