Put the backpack under the seats, fasten the seat belts and put the phone in airplane mode. This is how many summer vacations begin. The plane takes off between passengers who have fallen asleep within seconds of sitting down and others who hold tight to the armrests to calm their nerves and, after a few minutes, everything seems to be fine. People get up and the flight attendants start selling all kinds of food and objects to try to make the trip less long. Until the pilot turns on the seatbelt sign again and asks everyone to return to their seats because the plane is going through turbulence. These episodes —which, despite being annoying, hardly represent a danger to the safety of passengers— have intensified in recent decades. The cause? Once again, it is about climate change.

“We are noticing it a lot since we flew again after the pandemic. In the middle of summer it is very common to have severe turbulence after three in the afternoon, when the highest temperatures are recorded”, admits Rubén González, professional pilot and flight instructor at the Aeroclub Barcelona Sabadell. According to an analysis from the University of Reading in the UK, clear air turbulence, which occurs more frequently at high altitude, could triple by the end of the century. After analyzing air traffic over the North Atlantic, one of the busiest routes in the world, the study shows that the total annual duration of severe turbulence —the third strongest type, on a scale whose degrees are light, moderate, severe and extreme— increased by 55% in the last 40 years, from 17.7 hours in 1979 to 24.7 in 2020.

The research suggests that in the coming years the number of crashed flights could increase, leading to more injuries to passengers and crew who, if not seated when the plane is caught in unforeseen turbulence and not wearing their seatbelts, may be struck towards the ceiling. This is not to say that fatal accidents—a rarity in the case of air travel—will increase. “The planes are designed to withstand severe conditions, the safety margins are quite wide. It is still rare for them to suffer structural damage from turbulence,” says González, who has been flying the skies for a decade.

However, the increase in turbulence also carries an economic cost for the airlines. “Increased turmoil costs the industry between $150 million and $500 million. [130 y 450 millones de euros] per year in the United States alone. Every minute spent traveling through turbulence increases the wear and tear on the aircraft, as well as the risk of injury to those inside it,” warns researcher Mark Prosser, an atmospheric scientist and co-author of the study, who acknowledges that turbulence will become ever more frequent as the planet’s temperatures continue to rise.

A consequence of rising temperatures

To understand the role of climate change, it is first necessary to explain when and why these episodes occur. Turbulence is unstable air movement caused by changes in wind speed and direction, such as storms or hot or cold weather fronts. However, turbulence is not always caused by bad weather, but can also occur when the sky looks calm and cloudless, as is the case with clear air turbulence. “They are what planes experience when they are cruising in the middle of the Atlantic. They are invisible to the human eye, but they also escape radar”, explains aeronautical meteorologist Benito Fuentes.

During these types of routes, pilots take advantage of jet streams—strong, intense airflows located at the border between the troposphere and stratosphere—to travel faster and reduce fuel consumption. This allows, for example, transoceanic flights to be shorter when flying from America to Europe. However, it is precisely in the proximity of these currents when there is a strong change in the direction of the wind, which goes from flowing vertically to doing it horizontally, and this causes turbulence to be experienced.

c “The atmosphere works like a pot filled with water. If you are not in a hurry and you heat it up slowly, it will heat up without creating any problems. But if you put it on full power, it starts to bubble and jump out. Like the pot, the atmosphere also heats up from below, and at higher temperatures, the greater the changes in currents and the chances of suffering turbulence,” explains César Mösso, professor of environmental engineering at the Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

Tremors and choppier flights are not the only disadvantages of climate change when it comes to flying. High temperatures can also influence the two most delicate phases of each flight: takeoff and landing. The hotter it is, the lower the density of the air, and when the air is less dense, planes take longer to take off. In other words, it means that they need a longer runway —and not all airports meet these requirements— and more fuel, which in turn means more pollution.

The problem does not seem to have a solution at the moment. Commercial flights, which are responsible for a large part of CO₂ emissions, have become more dangerous due to global warming. But, in order to continue meeting the demand, they would have to increase their polluting footprint to face the complications derived from the increase in temperatures, especially during the summer. “If turbulence gets too rough in the future, planes could fly further out of the jet stream, but this would increase travel time, fuel use and climate-warming emissions. Basically, it is the whiting that bites its tail”, concludes Prosser.

