Taking advantage of the showcase offered by the State of Play aired tonight, the team at Cozy Game Pals and publisher Blumhouse Games have announced the release date of Fear the Spotlighta third-person horror adventure made with 32-bit retro graphics inspired by PS1 classics of the genre.

The title will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC from October 22ndas confirmed by the trailer that accompanied the announcement, which you can view in the player below.