No, the world is not safe, not even the Netherlands. Dramas like last week in Rotterdam can never be completely prevented, says professor Damiaan Denys. According to the ‘anxiety professor’, it is important that we accept this uncomfortable truth, because it helps with the coping process. “The advice is to just continue the old life. The best way to deal with fear is to face that fear.”

