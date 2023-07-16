USA.- patrick mahomes tied with him mexican boxerSaúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, to compete in the tournament’American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament’in which there could be problems when the Barrette of the nfl he sang a shot at undisputed champion.

The fans who were present were left expectant about what could happen on the field when Saul Alvarez left his team to feel like in the arena of boxing inviting’Pat Mahomes to raise his arms, but he said no.

The video quickly went viral that the account itself NFL Mexico shared what could become a historic fight between two professional champions, but the pitcher of the Kansas City Chiefs He preferred to return to activity at Golf rather than face the king of 168 pounds.

Patrick Mahomes and Canelo almost had a fight

Twitter NFL Mexico

“He ‘Canelo’ Alvarez He is already teaching him a little box to Patrick Mahomes”, reads the publication of NFL Mexico today when receiving the tape from the complex where the golf championship was held, the other sport what is passionate about 32 year old boxer.