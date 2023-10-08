From Tel AvivSunday started uneasily in both Israel and the Gaza Strip. Several targets in Gaza City were reportedly hit by Israeli rockets, and many Israelis were startled by air raid sirens during the night. AD correspondent Gilad Perez also had to take shelter when the sirens went off. Near his home in Tel Aviv, a building collapsed after a rocket attack. “People think it’s going to be a big war.”
Anita van Rootselaar
Latest update:
1:00 pm
#Fear #streets #Israel #bigger #longer #war #expected