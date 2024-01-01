A Delta flight headed from Rome to Boston, US, was forced to land at Shannon Airport, Ireland, this morning after a technical emergency was declared on board. This was reported by the Irish public television Rte. The Airbus 330/900 landed safely at 11.49 local time and was greeted by emergency services and airport staff. According to the Irish newspaper 'Sunday World' the reason for the emergency landing was due to the presence of smoke. There were 294 passengers on board the plane.