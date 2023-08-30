Anyone who flies frequently has his own repertoire of aerial turbulence to tell: in the case of the writer, among his personal memories there is a case of “turbulence in clear air” during an internal flight over Australia, a perfect day, blue skies and not even a white cloud to give the slightest warning, then it was as if the plane had crashed into a wall or a curbstone. But this is a rare occurrence.

Severe turbulence on the flight from Atlanta to Milan, 11 hospitalized

More frequent is turbulence due to bad weather, clouds and precipitation, and the limiting case (this too is lived life) is constituted by the hurricane: flight between Los Angeles and Chicago, continuous air pockets and absurd tossing, at first all they got scared but after a while they got used to it, and even the hostesses gave up stopping people in their seats with their seat belts fastened, because if people have to go to the toilet, they can’t hold liquids in their bladders for two or three hours, and then back and forth like a roller coaster.

What people remain in doubt about is the actual risk that was taken: just nuisance or real danger of the plane crashing? Antonio Bordoni, one of the leading Italian experts on air accidents, author of numerous books and editor of the Air-Accidents.com site, is inclined towards the number one answer, taking his cue from today’s event: “The danger is not for the aircraft but for people who don’t have a seat belt. In fact, the most frequent victims of turmoil are hostesses and stewards. Having to assist passengers, they move in the corridor and thus risk breaking their arms or legs or even banging their heads against the ceiling”.

But on this flight from Milan to Atlanta, 11 injured people tell us that it happened to the passengers too.

“People don’t pay much attention to it but a lot of damage is caused by the overhead bins from which trolleys or other heavy objects fall”.

How can planes be protected from bad weather?

“In recent days we have seen an aircraft with its nose destroyed by hail. But even extreme weather events don’t lead to plane crashes. The greatest danger is wind shear, i.e. a chaotic change of wind direction which involves sudden changes in pressure. This can cause the aircraft to lose altitude, and on landing or takeoff the loss of altitude could in the past be fatal and lead to aircraft crashing. However, this hasn’t happened since airplanes were equipped with special devices that warn of the presence of wind shear”.

But what if instead we run into the so-called turbulence in clear air?

“There is no warning and there are no tools to catch it in advance. She can’t even see her on radar. It is due to the meeting of two air masses with different temperatures and pressures and the passage from one to the other has the effect of crossing a wall. This is why it is advisable to always wear a seat belt on an airplane, not only when landing and taking off and not only in bad weather. The belt is the only protection against turbulence in clear air, in addition to the fact that pilots passing through it can communicate it to others and warn that there is a problem in a sector of the sky”.

Can turbulence in clear air cause a plane to crash?

“No, because it only happens at high altitudes, and even if the plane descends a bit suddenly, it doesn’t risk crashing. If anything, in the past there was another danger: in passing from one mass of air to another, the plane could suffer a fatal torsion. In 1966 near Tokyo an airliner broke in two over this. All dead. But at that time the nacelles were made of rigid material whereas now they are flexible and the problem has never occurred again”.