Fear in the streets of Morro d’Oro, in the province of Teramo. An 8 month old baby was hit while he was walking with his grandmother

A 8 month old baby he is hospitalized in serious condition at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome. He was hit by an elderly man while he was in his stroller, in the company of his grandmother.

The latter remained woundbut according to the latest news reported, it would seem that he is not in serious condition.

The unfortunate incident happened last March 25 around 10:00 in the morning in the municipality of Morro d’Oro, in the province of Teramo.

The grandmother of the 8-month-old baby had decided to go out with the stroller, given the beautiful sunny day. He was crossing the road to reach the park in front of the church, but an 89-year-old man driving his car ran over them near the pedestrian crossing.

The police are investigating, to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and evaluate the responsibility of the driver.

All those present came to the rescue of grandmother and grandson, shocked in front of the scene. Residents said that the intersection is often prone to accidents, so much so that it is called thecursed crossroads.

Aid for the 8-month-old baby

After the alarm, the 118 operators reached the crash site. The little one, who appeared immediately in severe conditionswas transported by helicopter rescue to L’Aquila.

During the flight, however, his little heart stopped and the doctor managed to revive him and then he decided to have him transported by ambulance. In the end, given his serious condition, it was decided to transfer it at the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome.

From the health facility they let it be known that specialized surgeons will take care of having him undergo a delicate head surgerysince it reported a hemorrhagic commotional head injury.

The image of the crushed stroller between the car and a road sign, it hits straight to the heart. The 89-year-old man is currently registered in the register of suspects, accused of serious road injuries. It turned out negative alcohol test.

We will now have to wait for the termination of the investigation by law enforcement and pray that the 8-month-old baby will be able to win his battle.