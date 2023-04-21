Fear on the Isola dei Famosi, illness in the night for Helena Prestes

Moments of fearIsland of the Famous: a few days before the start of the broadcast, in fact, the competitor Helena Prestes suffered an illness, probably due to food poisoning.

The model, in fact, accused a sore throat, exhaustion, vomiting and even moments of confusion, as reported by another competitor.

Corinne Clery raised the alarm, immediately notifying the production, who declared: “Helena vomited last night and now she feels bad, she has a sore throat and exhaustion”.

The French actress then told what happened to Helena Prestes herself: “You were delirious! I didn’t understand what you were saying, you spoke in Portuguese, maybe you were dreaming?”.

According to Simone Santolini, the model, who last year participated in Beijing Express together with Nikita Pelizon, she may have felt ill after eating some sea slugs caught by Nathaly Caldonazzo.

“I think Helena got food poisoning, ate raw things she shouldn’t have eaten,” said the contestant.

Pamela Camassa, on the other hand, attributed the illness to sunstroke since no one else accused any physical problems: “Last night it was burgundy, it had the sign of the swimsuit, I think it caught sunstroke”.

The model, however, recovered in a short time and the production, after a medical check-up, made sure that the young woman was fine before returning to the reality dynamics at full speed.