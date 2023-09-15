Terror aboard a United Airlines plane. The Boeing, which left Newark and headed for Rome, writes the New York Post, ‘crashed’ 8 thousand meters in ten minutes and was forced to reverse course to return to the New Jersey airport. “There was a problem with the pressurization of the cabin, it went back” said the airline spokesperson, adding that “the 270 passengers and 14 crew members were transferred to another aircraft and reached Italy “.
