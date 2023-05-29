Home page World

A mountain hike apparently turned into a nightmare for two women in Austria. At an altitude of around 2,000 meters, the two felt threatened – possibly by a wolf.

Villach – The beautiful weather on the Pentecost weekend attracted many to the mountains. So two hikers set out for Mirnock in the Lower Drau Valley in Carinthia (Austria). After the ascent, the two women wanted to spend the night there in nature at around 2,000 meters. But during the night, the women felt – possibly threatened by a wolf – and called emergency services. A police helicopter brought the two to safety, as the ORF reports, citing the police.

Austria: fear of wolves – police helicopter saves women from the mountain

The hikers saw a wild animal at a distance of 200 meters on Sunday on the mountain – which they thought was a wolf. Around 10 p.m., the women apparently got the impression that they were being watched by the animal for a long time and alerted the emergency services. They indicated that they felt threatened. The crew of a police helicopter brought the two to safety.

The police are now checking whether the women had actually set up a tent to spend the night on the mountain. Because camping in the great outdoors is forbidden under the Carinthian Nature Conservation Act. In Carinthia there is a fine of up to 3,600 euros.

The hikers do not have to pay the cost of the helicopter flight. It cannot be ruled out that the women were really in danger. It will probably no longer be possible to finally clarify whether it really was a wolf.

It is important to remain calm during encounters between wolves and humans. According to the ORF, experts recommend that anyone who sees a wolf should always scare them away and scare them away by shouting loudly. Curious young animals in particular could learn to avoid humans in this way.

33 wolves should live in Carinthia: Fear of wolves in Carinthia

There are always sightings of wolves in Carinthia. According to the latest reports, at least 33 wolves are said to be at home in Carinthia. According to the so-called Carinthian Wolf Ordinance, wild animals, which are otherwise strictly protected, may be shot down after livestock kills or repeated sightings in settlement areas (wolves at risk). Three wolves have already been shot under the Carinthian Wolf Ordinance.

In the Tyrolean Lechtal near the Bavarian border, the cattle drive was bloody at the end of May. Traces of a bear and wolves were discovered there. The identification of the predator is still pending. (ml)