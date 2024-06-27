Home page politics

The northern Israeli border town of Metula was recently shelled by Hezbollah. © Hussein Malla/AP/dpa

The war rhetoric between Israel and Hezbollah is becoming more intense. The USA is concerned. The Gaza war must not be used as a pretext for escalation. An overview of the events.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – Concerns are growing about a war breaking out between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. If no agreement on a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza war between Israel and the Hezbollah-allied Hamas, there will probably be a large-scale military confrontation between Israel and the militia in the coming weeks, reported the US portal “Politico” citing US intelligence information.

The US is already preparing to evacuate its compatriots from Lebanon in this case, the US broadcaster NBC quoted US sources familiar with the plans as saying. On Thursday evening, Hezbollah fired around 35 rockets at northern Israel, the Israeli army said. The Shiite militia described the attack as a response to the killing of one of its fighters hours earlier.

USA fears escalation

The Pentagon has deployed an additional warship and a marine expeditionary unit to the Mediterranean to reinforce US troops in the region, in preparation for a possible evacuation of Americans, NBC reported. The move also serves as a deterrent to prevent an escalation of the conflict, it said. US officials are increasingly concerned that Israel could carry out increased air strikes and even a ground offensive in Lebanon in the coming weeks, it said.

“The logic of (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah is that everything is connected to the Gaza Strip and that the shelling of Israel will not stop until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” the Wall Street Journal quoted a senior US official as saying. This logic is rejected. Hezbollah has recently increased its rocket and drone attacks, increasing the pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is also under increasing pressure in his own country.

Pressure on Netanyahu grows

Around 2,000 people protested in front of Netanyahu’s private villa in Caesarea near Tel Aviv on Thursday evening and demanded steps to release the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the resignation of the head of government, as the news portal “ynet” reported. They shouted slogans such as “How much blood will be shed before you leave” and “Bring the hostages back now – and go!” The Islamist Hamas and other extremist groups invaded southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing more than 1,200 people and abducting another 250 as hostages.

There are believed to be 120 people still in the terrorists’ hands. The Wall Street Journal reported that the number of hostages still alive could be as low as 50. However, the indirect negotiations, which are being mediated by the USA, Egypt and Qatar, have reached a dead end. Critics accuse Netanyahu of not seriously pursuing a deal in order not to offend his ultra-religious and right-wing extremist coalition partners. His political survival depends on them. Netanyahu blames what he sees as Hamas’s intransigent stance for the stalling of the negotiations.

Devastating destruction in the Lebanon conflict

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the Gaza war almost nine months ago, there have been daily exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah in the border area between Israel and Lebanon. Recently, the fighting has become significantly more intense. There have been deaths on both sides. On Thursday, Israel’s air force said it killed three Hezbollah fighters. The militia then fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel. According to the Israeli army, most of the missiles were intercepted. No one was injured.

The mutual shelling has caused severe destruction in towns on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people have been evacuated or left the combat zone. According to information from the Financial Times, Israel’s military has devastated large parts of southern Lebanon and created “a new reality”. Whole neighborhoods along the border have been razed to the ground and farmland destroyed, the newspaper reported on Thursday, citing satellite images, government statistics and discussions with local officials. Almost daily bombardment from the air and artillery fire have made much of the area five kilometers north of the Blue Line uninhabitable.

Israel urges Hezbollah withdrawal

The Blue Line is the demarcation line drawn by the United Nations on the border between the two countries. At the end of the second Lebanon War in 2006, a buffer zone was established in the south of Lebanon. UN Resolution 1701 prohibited the deployment of the Hezbollah militia south of the Litani River, the border area with Israel. The Israeli troops, in turn, had to withdraw behind the Blue Line. Israel is therefore demanding the withdrawal of the Hezbollah militia in accordance with the UN resolution north of the Litani River, which is about 30 kilometers from the border.

The UN observer mission UNIFIL, which has been monitoring the border area between Israel and Lebanon since 1978, recently expressed its extreme concern about the increasing tensions. The German army is also involved in the UNIFIL mission with up to 300 soldiers. The Bundestag extended the mandate for the UN mission on Thursday. There is no problem with UN peacekeepers, Lebanese forces or civilians being there, but the area must be “cleansed” of the Hezbollah presence, the Financial Times quoted a high-ranking Israeli military official as saying.

Hezbollah and Israel warn each other

Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran, is not only the strongest military and political force in Lebanon, but also controls the south of the country. “Asking us to withdraw from the south is like asking a fish not to swim in the sea,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed Hezbollah fighter as saying. The militia is allied with Hamas, but is considered to be much more powerful. “If they (the Israelis) force a war on Lebanon, the resistance will strike back without restrictions, rules and borders,” Hezbollah leader Nasrallah recently warned again.

Israel’s Defense Minister Joav Galant warned during a visit to Washington this week that his country was capable of sending Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” in a war with Hezbollah, the Times of Israel reported. At the same time, however, Galant stressed that a diplomatic solution was preferable. “We don’t want war, but we are preparing for every scenario,” Galant was quoted as saying. Hezbollah troops would not be accepted on the border. There are fears that a war could escalate into a regional conflict in which the USA would also be drawn. On Thursday, the USA joined a growing list of countries – including Germany – that are advising their citizens to leave Lebanon because of the threat of war. dpa