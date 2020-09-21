Highlights: In the face of the looming threat of US sanctions on Iran, Riyal is now on his way to mastermind

This is happening when the Iranian President rejected the demand to reinstate the sanctions

Fear of US sanctions, Iran’s currency rial reached its lowest level on Sunday

Tehran

The country’s currency rial is now on its way to collapse, amid the looming threat of US sanctions on Iran. That is also when Iran’s President Hassan Ruhani has rejected the demand of the United States to reinstate United Nations sanctions. On Sunday, the currency rial of Iran reached its lowest level. Iran is now getting 272,500 riyals for one dollar.

Since June, the price of the dollar-denominated riyal has fallen by 30 percent since June. The effect of US sanctions on Iran is that Tehran is not able to sell its oil in the global market. Earlier in 2015, the Iranian currency had fallen to 32 thousand against the dollar. Let me tell you that the claim of a top US official regarding Iran’s nuclear program has caused a panic in West Asia.

A US official has said that Iran could make nuclear weapons by the end of this year. Seeing this threat coming from Iran, America is going to impose new economic sanctions against Tehran. It is being told that on Monday, the US may impose sanctions against two dozen people and organizations associated with Iran. The US official claimed that Iran was continuing its nuclear weapons program despite US sanctions.

He said that Iran has enough radioactive material to make it a nuclear weapon by the end of this year. He said that Iran is building long-range missiles with the help of North Korea. However, he did not present any evidence to support his claim. The United States is going to impose sanctions against two dozen people and organizations of Iran in view of this growing threat from Iran.

They are accused of involvement in Iran’s missile, nuclear weapons and other conventional weapons programs. The US is going to impose this new ban at a time when Donald Trump wants to reduce Iran’s regional influence. Not only this, they have made Israel friendships with the UAE and Bahrain. UAE-Bahrain and Israel have formed a major front against Iran. Trump hopes that pro-Israel votes from this front can get him to the presidential election.