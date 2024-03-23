Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

At the meeting of EU government representatives, there was strong unrest about the possible consequences of another term in office for Donald Trump for Europe.

Brussels – Amid growing concerns about the potential impact of another term in office Donald Trump As US President, high-ranking representatives of the European Union gathered for an urgent meeting in Brussels. The goal: to develop strategies to deal with possible “Trump scenarios,” according to a report by the intelligence service VSquare.

Panic in the EU: Discussions about the possible effects of another Trump presidency

Foreign policy planners from EU member states met as early as Wednesday to discuss the looming challenges, according to a European government official familiar with the initiative. The meeting was organized by the European External Action Service (EAD).

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © Geert Vanden Wijngaert/dpa

“There is a kind of panic, especially the French and the Germans are afraid,” revealed an official from a European member state who wished to remain anonymous. In particular, the German government, which has a close relationship with the administration of President Joe Biden maintains fears a potential backlash under a Trump presidency.

According to reports, discussions focused on possible scenarios, including ending US support for Ukraine or even lifting its security guarantees USA for Europe under a Trump administration. One proposed solution: Increase gun purchases to gain the goodwill of Trump's politicians. “Let’s buy tons of US ammunition and weapons to please Trump because he is a transactionalist,” the anonymous source replied. It was also emphasized that Hungary's participation in such EU meetings might not be beneficial.

Orbán's government under fire: criticism of pro-Trump course

Hungary's support for such meetings is viewed critically as Viktor Orbán's government is openly betting on a Trump election victory and favoring a Joe Biden defeat, the report said. Relations between the USA and Hungary are currently tense. According to David Pressman, the US ambassador to Hungary, the country is trying to make life difficult for US troops stationed in Hungary. Pressman reported that the Hungarian government has been refusing to allow U.S. soldiers to register their vehicles for more than three years, a political decision that has strained relations. (Jek)