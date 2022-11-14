The actor was taken to hospital for injuries sustained after falling in the RSA

How are you Lando Buzzancahospitalized in the hospital since it is fell from a wheelchair in the RSA where has the actor been living for some time? There is concern about the health conditions of the well-known and very popular Italian artist. The hospitalization was made necessary for all the investigations of the case, after the fall.

The 87-year-old actor has been living in a nursing home for about a year. Today he is hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome for investigations, after the man fell from a wheelchair in the structure that houses him in recent days.

His health conditions are not expected to be serious. Soon the news began to circulate in Italian newspapers, on the news of our country and also on social networks, where many are worried about the 87-year-old actor who has starred in many highly successful films.

The news of Lando Buzzanca’s fall and subsequent hospitalization was also confirmed by his son, Massimiliano Buzzancaguest of “Afternoon 5” on Canale 5.

He was hospitalized immediately: he slipped out of his wheelchair and hit his forehead. They made him three tacs, he was under observation. There is no trauma or anything invasive, it seems. However, they always give me sporadic news. They should have taken him to geriatrics, he should stay there over the weekend as well. He was quiet and asleep for the last few hours when I got the latest news.

Lando Buzzanca in the hospital: what are his health conditions after the fall?

Therefore the health conditions should not be serious. The son, among other things, says that in recent times he had improved a lot:

For a month he has been more lively and has gained some weight, unfortunately this accident did not take place.

We hope he will soon recover and we hope that the family can have more news about his health conditions, so as to reassure all those who care about his fate.