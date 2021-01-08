D.he “Speaker” of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has consulted with the leadership of the American Supreme Forces in light of the events at the Capitol. She wanted to prevent an “unstable president” from “starting military strikes” or ordering a “nuclear attack”. The Democrat announced on Friday after a conversation with Chief of Staff Mark Milley. Elected Republican Donald Trump “couldn’t be more dangerous and we must do everything in our power to protect the people of America” ​​and to protect democracy, Pelosi said.

Trump remains president with full powers until his successor Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20. Despite his electoral defeat, he is still Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. So strictly speaking, the military cannot openly defy its orders. Leading personalities like the Chief of Staff appointed by Trump could presumably question orders or significantly delay their execution.

Pelosi, who ex officio holds the third highest office in the state, can only exercise her political influence over the armed forces; she has no authority over the military. Following the violent storming of the Capitol by supporters of Trump, Pelosi has called for the president to be ousted immediately.

The Democrats in Congress could launch a second impeachment trial against Trump in a few days. The impeachment vote in the House of Representatives could take place in the middle of next week, said the senior MP Katherine Clark on Friday the news channel CNN. In the chamber ruled by Democrats, approval is considered certain. The procedure would then come to the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is necessary. That would also require votes from Republicans.

The Democrats initially wanted to wait and see whether Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members would take action on a shorter impeachment route based on an amendment to the American constitution, Clark said. On Thursday, the chairman of the House of Representatives Pelosi, and the top Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, had already called on Pence and the members of the government to remove Trump from office.



Trump clearly lost the presidential election to Biden in November. To the end, however, he fought against accepting defeat by all means. The Capitol storm caused horror both nationally and internationally. The protests of his supporters were directed against the certification of the election result in Congress. The two Congress Chambers officially confirmed Biden’s victory on Thursday morning despite the riots.

On Friday, Trump announced that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor Joe Biden. “To everyone who asked: I will not go to the inauguration on January 20th,” he shared on Twitter. By not taking part, Trump would break a tradition of peaceful handover. During his own inauguration, both his direct predecessor Barack Obama and his predecessor George W. Bush were present. That was especially remembered because Bush is said to have said after Trump’s inaugural speech: “That was some weird shit.”

The appearance is an important signal of reconciliation, especially after particularly bitter election campaigns. The White House is talking about Trump leaving Washington on January 19, said a person familiar with the process. It can be assumed that he will travel to Florida, where he owns a luxury property.

After some hesitation, Trump recently condemned the riots of his supporters. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and chaos,” said Trump in a video message he shared on Twitter on Thursday evening (local time). He spoke of a “hideous attack” on the seat of the American parliament. Those who used violence did not represent the country. And those who broke the law would pay for it, Trump said. It is time for “healing and reconciliation”.