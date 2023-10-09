Brussels – Hamburg airport, on the day of the intergovernmental summit between Germany and France, was the first victim of the return of the great fear, that of terrorist attacks in Europe. The German city’s airport was closed for a few hours after the detection of an attack threat on a scheduled flight from Tehran. The alarm then subsided but, after years of relative calm, the episode showed one of the many side effects of the war between Israel and Hamas: the fear that the Old Continent will once again be the victim of attacks. At 12.40 the Hamburg airport authorities announced the total suspension of activities at the international airport. The decision came after the Federal Police received an email threatening an attack on a flight coming from Iran. The authorities immediately took the email very seriously, perhaps also due to the concomitant summit between French President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right in Hamburg. The plane, which landed at 12.20, was immediately parked in a special area, the 198 passengers and 16 crew members were taken off and underwent security checks in a separate area of ​​the airport. Eventually the emergency was resolved and, in the afternoon, flights resumed.

Alert is growing across the continent

Hamburg’s alarm came after 48 hours in which, throughout Europe, surveillance was increased at sensitive sites, starting with Jewish ones, in particular schools and synagogues. Great Britain, Germany, Italy, France and Spain were the first countries in Europe to increase the level of security around the places of Jewish communities. Adding to the fears, beyond the conflict on the ground, were two aspects: on the one hand, the spread of pro-Hamas demonstrations in various European cities immediately after the attack on Israel; on the other, the increase in online anti-Semitism.

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish NGO based in the USA, noted for example the increase in “hateful messages and calls for further aggression against Israel and its supporters.” For Europe it was a leap backwards, to the series of attacks, of jihadist origin and most often with the imprint of ISIS, which hit the Old Continent before the outbreak of the pandemic. Among the first attacks, there was the one at the Jewish Museum in Brussels, with 4 victims. It was May 2014. Just over a year later the attack on the Bataclan marked the tragic peak of the streak of terror in Europe.