Corona ruthless: A German doctor tells about the fight against Covid-19 on Facebook and sends an emotional message to coronavirus deniers – including a photo of an infected lung.
- Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Senior physician Carola Holzner gives up Facebook impressive insights into the fight against Covid-19 in German emergency rooms.
- The medic Doc Caro shares tough against corona– Denier out.
- In their message to the corona-Skeptics she shows a real shock photo from a CT.
Munich / Essen – The second corona wave spills over Germany, and the nation is eagerly discussing how to deal with the Coronavirus and the new ones Covid-19 rules.
Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Senior doctor sends an urgent message to corona deniers
Right in the middle: so-called corona– Denier and skeptics. A German senior doctor sent an unmistakable message to them that Facebook went viral in a short period of time.
“I’m pissed off. 24h emergency room, no sleep, almost every hour Covid patients … And there are still corona deniers? ”Wrote Carola Holzner in a well-noticed posting on social media and said with a view to the increasing New corona infections in Germany further: “Love Corona-Conspiracy theorists, Mask refusers, System critic, not-to-the-conditions-holder: This could soon be yours lung be.”
Corona pandemic in Germany: Doc Caro railed against Covid 19 skeptics on Facebook
Doc Caro, as the Essen doctor explains Facebook calls, wrote further in the direction of the Covid 19 skeptics: “If it corona but not there? Then what do I actually see all day in the emergency room ?! And then what kind of CT is that? “
Said CT shows one afflicted by the insidious disease lung. “If you don’t believe me: pictures don’t lie. And the fear of suffocating, “she explained:” Healthy tissue is black. Pretty white lungs, or ??? !!!!! “
Message to corona deniers: Doc Caro calls for a fair discussion on Covid 19 photo of infected lungs
Finally, she would like to have “expressly” discussions about her post and only make one condition: “Be nice to each other.” (Pm)
