A.Afraid of bad grades, nasty classmates, stress – school can be tough for children. For some, it’s so bad that they get sick. Headaches, abdominal pain and nausea can result. Many then no longer go to school at all. Experts speak of school fear.

For school psychologists, it’s an everyday issue. According to the DAK Children’s and Youth Report 2018, around 3.5 percent of the around eleven million school children in Germany are affected by school anxiety and school phobia, boys somewhat more often than girls. School fear and school phobia have nothing to do with truancy. Because, in contrast to truancy, parents usually know about it.

School phobia is usually a separation anxiety and occurs from school enrollment, explains Astrid Holch, senior physician for child and adolescent psychosomatics at the Munich Clinic Schwabing. “School anxiety describes the actual concrete fears in school. Exam anxiety, social anxiety, anxiety due to excessive performance or experienced bullying in school. “

It is not always easy to determine that pain in children has a psychological cause. Parents often initiate numerous medical examinations to find a physical cause of their child’s suffering.

“At first there are rather unspecific signs – headache, stomach ache, nausea, maybe back pain too – so that there is something here and there,” says Holch. First of all, it is important for parents to take their child seriously, adds Andreas Oberle, head of social pediatrics at the Olgahospital in Stuttgart. “I can tell whether this is a relatable thing, and if I have the feeling that I can’t get it sorted, then I have to get advice.” Most families do not want to talk about the topic in public.

The causes of school anxiety and school phobia are diverse. You have to understand what makes a child tick, says Oberle. In addition to individual reasons such as a mental disorder, a reading or arithmetic weakness, or fear of punishment, there are also reasons from the child’s environment: death, illness, separation of parents, but also the relationship between students and teachers.

Especially with problems at home, many children find it difficult to concentrate on lessons: “The child no longer has their head free to study,” says Gereon Schädler, chief physician in neuropediatrics at the Josefinum Clinic in Augsburg.

There is also often enormous pressure in school. Schadler speaks of “extreme performance requirements” – for students and teachers at the same time. If a child lacks coping strategies for stressful situations and failures, it can lead to school anxiety.

Psychotherapy is often necessary to help a child with school anxiety or school phobia. Whether inpatient or outpatient depends on the individual case. According to Schädler, therapy takes around one to one and a half years.

In addition to classic talk therapy, there are numerous other offers for young people at the Munich Clinic Schwabing. In music, art and movement therapies, in group sessions or on joint excursions to climbing or to the Christmas market, the young people should find access to their feelings, overcome their own limits and learn to trust.

Part of the therapy is also getting closer to school. “The approach back to school is gradual. Sometimes the first school visit only goes as far as the building or you say ‘Hello’ in the secretary’s office and the teacher greets you, ”explains Holch.

Often, however, the children only come to an initial therapeutic consultation after they have been absent from school for several months, according to the experts. The symptoms and avoidance have solidified with them. “Basically, the earlier you get professional help, the higher the likelihood that the situation for those affected will improve quickly,” says the Munich School Psychological Service.

But fear of school is not just a matter for clinics and schools. Schadler sees sports clubs, for example, as a place where people can learn to deal with successes and failures and create self-confidence. And parents also influence their children with their behavior. That is why you can not only think about your child in a consultation with the school psychology service, but also question your own actions. Holch says: “My recommendation would be to be more courageous. Parents can say, ‘I think you can do it! And if it doesn’t quite work out, it doesn’t matter. ‘”

This article was first published in January 2020.