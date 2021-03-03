D.he 1. FC Kaiserslautern scored points last weekend. 2-2 against SV Meppen. Already the 14th draw of the season. The Lauterer are currently trying to avoid the free fall with the third coach this season. As sixteenth in the third division, they are just above the line. After relegation from the Bundesliga in 2012, FCK narrowly missed promotion three times. Then he increasingly slipped towards the lower half of the table and fell into the third division in 2018. Since then, the traditional club has been fighting against financial bankruptcy in a sporting insignificance.

There are many dangers lurking in the football lower house for clubs with a history, self-image, size and corresponding budget. FCK found out, Hamburger SV found out, and FC Schalke 04 is likely to face a similar fate. You’re too big for the second division. But the market environment there has become so competitive that marching through is almost impossible.

If there is unrest in the club management, the way up is usually blocked – despite financial contortions. Cologne and Stuttgart also reached their extremes as clubs in 2019 and 2020 before they made it to the finish line with relief. In the first year after relegation, mind you.

Struggle for power

At HSV, the resignation of the main club presidium two weeks ago should ensure calm. Management crisis resolved, sporting downturn stopped? The answer is: No, the fight for eV presidium and places on the AG supervisory board continues, the team has not won for four games. The result is the familiar fourth place, which was manifested by the late 0: 1 on Monday evening at FC St. Pauli.

There is not one reason why HSV is shaking again in the third year of the second division. Lack of determination, injured regular players, highly motivated opponents who want to bring down the big name. It’s a mix. It is clear, however, that even the most talented coach is faced with major tasks when a largely new team has to be built up year after year. Because the predecessor was dismissed and often enough the athletic leadership too. HSV already has more stability this time; the management team around board member Jonas Boldt stayed on board in summer 2020 when coach Dieter Hecking left.

Successor Daniel Thioune demands resistance from the team. So exactly what it needed now – resilience. But it crumbles to the same extent that the club is again only about influence and vanity. If a club has put the fight for power before the fight for points for ten years, as the “kicker” wrote, failure is the program.