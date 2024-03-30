From the reality of drug abuse cases, especially among teenagers and young people, we always discover a painful truth, which is the absence of parents, their lack of interest, or their feeling that there is something suspicious in the son’s actions and a change in his behavior, and yet they insist on dealing with a kind of denial for fear of shock.

When the ax falls in the head and the truth about the son’s involvement in taking these toxins is revealed, denial turns into a feeling of shame, a desire to bury the problem as a scandal without taking into account priorities, and the realization that saving him is much more important than considering relatives, friends, and those around the family.

In view of the cases we witnessed up close, we must realize the importance of awareness of the law. The UAE legislator was keen to provide additional opportunities to help those involved in drug abuse recover without holding them legally accountable. This reflects his firm conviction that drug abuse is a disease in the first place, and all opportunities to help the patient must be exhausted before he becomes ill. His behavior turns into a crime punishable by law.

Compared to previous legislation, Decree Law No. (30) of 2021 included important amendments that help drug users who have a sincere willingness to recover from this devastating disease.

Article (89) stipulates that “a criminal case shall not be brought against a user of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances if he, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or someone who is raising him, presents himself to the unit, the public prosecution, or the police before he is arrested or before the issuance of the crime.” An order was issued to arrest him, requesting that he be detained for treatment at the unit, where he will be placed there until it decides to release him.”

Then the legislator added the category of those responsible for raising him to the relatives who could help him recover. The amendments in the same article also included that the duration of treatment and rehabilitation may not exceed one year, instead of two years according to the old law, which gives him the opportunity to recover quickly and integrate into society. .

Those concerned with combating and raising awareness of the danger of drugs confirm that the responsibility cannot be borne by one party, because the police anywhere in the world cannot be the only barrier, and therefore the family cannot abandon its role, as it is the first line of protection, and the conversation is still continuing on this important issue. .

*Arbitrator and legal advisor