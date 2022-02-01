The former US President defends himself against the allegation of improper manipulation of elections and promotes the largest protest that the country has ever seen. A prosecutor investigating Trump warns of a tragedy.

Nfter verbal attacks by former US President Donald Trump on investigators, concerns about riots are growing. According to media reports, the district attorney of Fulton County in the state of Georgia contacted the federal police FBI. “We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that Atlanta does not experience a tragedy similar to the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” several US media outlets quoted Monday as saying from a letter from prosecutor Fani Willis.

The prosecutor is investigating Trump for allegations of improper electoral interference. The background to this is, among other things, a call from the president, who had already been voted out at the time, to Brad Raffensperger, the state secretary responsible for the elections in Georgia, at the beginning of January 2021. At the time, Trump openly called on Raffensperger to collect enough votes for his electoral success in the state. The Republican continues to refuse to concede his defeat in the November 2020 election.

Prosecutor expresses “security concerns”

Trump spoke of “radical” and “malicious” prosecutors in Texas over the weekend. If they do something “illegal,” he hopes “this country will have the biggest protest we’ve ever had in Washington DC, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere.” The prosecutors were after him. “Actually, they’re not after me. They’re after you,” he said to the cheering crowd. After an inciting speech by Trump, his supporters stormed the US Capitol a year ago.

A jury in Georgia is scheduled to consider the allegations in early May. In her letter to the FBI, prosecutor Willis now expressed “security concerns” about the appointment. Several investigations are underway in the United States against Trump.