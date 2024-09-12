Home policy

From: Gregor-José Moser

The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is fuelling fears of attacks on other European states. Lithuania is preparing for the worst.

Vilnius – The EU and NATO country Lithuania is preparing for a possible invasion by RussiaThe Lithuanian government is working on a nationwide evacuation plan. As Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has announced, this should be drawn up by the beginning of October 2024. This is reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT citing the minister.

According to the report, the interior minister of the Baltic state firmly believes that her country needs a nationwide mass evacuation plan – and should be ready to implement it at any time. According to the minister, the protection of civilians is now more important than ever. Lithuania and the other states in the region are already exposed to cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns, Bilotaitė said.

Lithuania seeks to join forces with the rest of the Baltic states

It is important to remember that we are on the front line, the minister continued. With regard to civil protection, she also believes that international cooperation is essential. Relying solely on the national level is not enough. That is why she has decided to cooperate with the other Baltic states in this regard.

The countries also planned to apply for funding from the European Union. The minister added: “We need to coordinate our efforts at regional and European level. It is costly, but it is important to pool our skills and receive support from the EU.”

Germany is also preparing for a defence situation

The war in Ukraine has not only put the Baltic states on alert. Other countries are also preparing for the possible scenario in which they have to defend themselves against Russia or another aggressor. This is especially true for those states that share a border with Russia, such as PolandIn February 2024, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Poland must prepare for a possible war.

Although Germany does not share a border with Russia, it is nevertheless preparing for an emergency. The federal government is also relying on private shelters for the civilian population from the Cold War era, as a report from June 2024 shows. In addition, public buildings such as department stores, underground car parks, subway stations or tunnels could be used as public shelters.