Monterrey.- The standupero Franco Javier López Escamilla confessed and interview with Adela Micha Why don’t you make jokes about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). Fear of retaliation? Boredom? figure it out.

It was in the video with the name ‘FRANCO ESCAMILLA doesn’t want #AMLO to know about this JOKE; DEFEND PLATANITO from CANCELLATION ‘, published on the Youtube program ‘La Saga’, where the comedian who made his career in Monterrey, Nuevo León opened up before the former Televisa worker.

During the first third of the recording Adela Micha asked the comedian if he talks about politics, to which the one born in Cuautla de Morelos responded with a blunt “sometimes”, to later explain that he has done it in the past. Especially in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN), remembered by many for his involuntary mediation.

“I threw some with Peña Nieto (…) in the Closing Strong (show) I mentioned that we were going to miss him. I did throw that,” he specified.

Later the best known only as Franco Escamilla admitted to having a certain fear of making jokes about AMLO or the Fourth Transformation (4T) because his followers tend to defend him with all their might.

“stupidly I I made a joke, I didn’t think López Obrador was going to win. Imagine you walk into a haunted house where you walk into a room and your wife has your cell phone unlocked. That’s scary. And you enter another room and they hand over the presidential sash to López Obrador”, was a joke told by the most popular standupero in Mexico before the morenista arrived at the National Palace in 2018.

Finally, Franco Escamilla confessed that he does not want anyone to be disliked.