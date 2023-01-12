Grid operator Tennet is taking into account a shortage of electricity in the Netherlands after 2030. This is partly because the Netherlands will become increasingly dependent on electricity in the coming years, while the electricity system, which is becoming more sustainable, will become increasingly dependent on weather conditions. As a result, it is uncertain to what extent sufficient electricity can be generated at any time to meet demand.

According to Tennet, there is still sufficient production capacity to supply the Netherlands with electricity, at least until 2025. But the demand for electricity will continue to increase after that, the network operator expects. And that demand goes hand in hand with a decreasing generation of electricity from European coal, gas and nuclear power plants.

In the meantime, countries are seeking refuge in generating sustainable energy, for example from wind and sun. But they make the electricity system increasingly dependent on the weather, according to TenneT, which is seeing a decrease in the security of electricity supply as a result.

Climate goals

TenneT’s director of operations Maarten Abbenhuis thinks it is good that security of supply is now in the spotlight of both politicians and society. Precisely because the availability of energy is no longer as self-evident as it used to be since the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis. “The aim to achieve the climate goals, whereby we are not or much less dependent on fossil fuels, is only realistic with strong European cooperation. This raises new challenges that will require more and more attention in the coming years,” says Abbenhuis.

New wind turbines are being built at a rapid pace. This makes us dependent on wind. © ANP



One of the challenges is that an electricity shortage could arise from 2030, the network operator thinks, ‘which may mean that the desired electricity demand in the Netherlands cannot be fully met at all hours of the year’.

However, Tennet is cautious. The frequency and magnitude of the shortages depend, among other things, on international power connections that then enter our country. Investments in new power stations and the closure of existing power stations both at home and abroad also play a role.

Expanding our network

According to Abbenhuis, policy should focus on making the demand for electricity more flexible, developing storage and stimulating flexible generation capacity. The Netherlands should also look at expanding power connections with the United Kingdom and Scandinavia. According to Abbenhuis, these can ‘make an important contribution to security of supply in the years following 2030’.