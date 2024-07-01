Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

The first round of the parliamentary elections in France clearly goes to the right-wing Rassemblement National. Fear of a shift to the right is spreading across France’s borders.

Paris – “If you are Emmanuel Macron in a casino, they do not imitate his bets,” writes the Wall Street Journal with a view to the parliamentary elections in France. After a disastrous result for his party, French President Emmanuel Macron Renaissance and the newly founded “Renew Europe” alliance called for new elections in France during the European elections – and thereby clearly gambled away.

According to official results, Macron’s liberal camp came in a distant third place in the first round. Only 20 percent of voters gave their vote to the incumbent president’s alliance. The clear winner with 33 percent is the far-right party of Marine Le Pen“National Rally(RN) and its allies. The left-wing alliance “New Popular Front” came in second with almost 28 percent of the vote.

After French election: Thousands protest against extreme right

The result of the parliamentary elections in France is causing unrest again in the protest-loving country. In several cities, including Paris, thousands of people are said to have taken to the streets against Le Pen’s party, reported the German Press Agency (dpa)Following a call from the left-wing alliance, demonstrators gathered on the Place de la République, and leading politicians from the left-wing spectrum are said to have joined them.

Emmanuel Macron (right) has failed miserably in the new elections he initiated in France. The winner is the right-wing Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen. © Thibault Camus/Michel Euler/dpa

The protest marches and demonstrations did not go off without incident everywhere. In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, there were reportedly clashes between police and demonstrators. Officials were reportedly pelted with bottles and fireworks. Some protesters are also said to have erected barricades.

“Macron has miscalculated” – Lang urges prudence after French election

But it is not only in France that the electoral success of the right is causing concern. In Germany, too, many are concerned about the ever-increasing shift to the right in Europe. The Federal Chair of the Greens, Ricarda Lang, criticised Macron’s recklessness in holding new elections at such short notice. “I believe that short-sighted decisions do not go very far,” she said in the podcast “Berlin Playbook” by Politico. “Macron miscalculated with his move to call new elections.”

With regard to Germany, she wants to see Macron as a kind of warning signal. Now it is important to act with prudence and “always consider the next step”. Macron’s decision to hold new elections may have only strengthened the right. “At a time when many European countries are becoming increasingly unstable,” it is important to recognize the value of a stable government and to take responsibility.

Expert warns of “political instability” after right-wing victory in new elections in France

“The danger that France will find itself in a situation without a parliamentary majority is becoming more and more concrete,” Jacob Ross of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) told the news agency AFP. “Accordingly, the increasing political instability“, said Ross on Sunday (June 30).

Rassemblement National: Right on the rise in France under Le Pen

What matters now is “how many three-way constellations there are in the second round, who withdraws and what recommendations are made for the second round,” said Ross. Experts estimate that the risk of a permanent political crisis in France could increase significantly.

French politics in crisis mode – “Not a single vote left for the RN”

How should we deal with the victory of the Rassemblement National in the first round of voting? If the governing coalition Ensemble pour la République has its way, third-place candidates should step down to make room for those who have a real chance against the extreme right. In a statement on X, the alliance appealed to other parties to do the same in the second round of voting on July 7.

And indeed, the founder of the French left-wing party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, is said to have called on candidates to take this step. “Under all circumstances, our instructions are clear: not a single more vote for the RN,” quotes the Time Mélenchon. In most cases, a left-wing candidate competes against one of the RN. However, if the decision in the second round is made between three candidates, the left-wing candidate should withdraw if necessary.

Right is “at the gates of power” – Prime Minister warns of shift to the right in France

Macron, after the RN’s election victory, called for a “broad, democratic and republican alliance,” reported the AFP“The extreme right is at the gates of power,” wrote Gabriel Attal, Prime Minister of France, on X. France’s National Assembly had never in its history taken such a risk of being “dominated by the extreme right.”

“The extreme right is at the gates of power”

The goal is clear: to prevent the RN from winning an absolute majority in the second round of voting. “I say it with the strength that this moment demands of each of our voters: not a single vote must go to the National Assembly,” said Attal. It is the “moral duty to do everything to prevent the worst from happening.”

Macron camp “practically wiped out” – Le Pen eyes absolute majority after French election

The euphoria among the right is predictably great after the clear victory in the new elections. Le Pen has already declared that President Macron’s camp has been “practically wiped out”. Now she is counting on an absolute majority in the second round of voting. Jordan Bardella, party leader of the RN, already sees himself as the “Prime Minister of all French people” if the absolute majority is actually achieved.

If the RN does not achieve this goal, the right-wing party will not take on government responsibility, reported the daily NewsAnd if this happens, the different political actors could make coalition negotiations in France difficult.

The daily News predicts that France is at risk of political deadlock without a clear majority in parliament. It is also possible that the current government will remain in office as a kind of transitional government or will be replaced by a government of experts. This could also have an impact on relations with Germany and the EU.

New elections: Green politician sees young voters in France taking the lead

Green politician and France expert Franziska Brantner believes that young people could be decisive in the second round of voting. German Radio She said that many were disappointed with Macron’s policies, said the vice-chair of the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly.

The question now is whether young people who voted for the left-wing alliance in the first round of voting would choose a candidate from Macron’s camp in the second round. “Whether the mobilization works here is, I think, one of the big issues for next Sunday.” (nhi)