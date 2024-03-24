Seventeen municipalities in Utrecht and Gelderland are protesting against the arrival of a new approach route to Schiphol that should pass over their area. They fear noise pollution for their residents and do not want air quality to deteriorate. Only one municipality does not find the new flight route a problem.
Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
07:23
